Feb 07 ,2023
From 'just friends' to newlyweds; Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra's relationship timeline
sidmalhotra/Instagram
Kiara Advani first met Sidharth Malhotra during the wrap-up party of 'Lust Stories' in 2018.
sidmalhotra/Instagram
In 2019, the duo started shooting for 'Shershaah'.
sidmalhotra/Instagram
While shooting for the film, Kiara and Sidharth's linkup rumours started doing rounds on social media.
sidmalhotra/Instagram
In a chat show, Kiara mentioned that her equation with Sidharth is 'more than friends.'
sidmalhotra/Instagram
Kiara made her relationship with her 'Shershaah' co-star Instagram official this year on Sidharth Malhotra's birthday.
kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
Kiara and Sidharth finally tied the knot in an intimate lavish affair at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.
kiaraaliaadvani/Instagram
