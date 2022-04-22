From Kapil Sharma to Nakuul Mehta: TV stars' adorable pics with their toddlers
Image: Instagram/ @jank_ee/ @kapilsharma
Comedian Kapil Sharma shares two children- daughter Anayra and son Trishaan with wife Ginni Chatrath. The father-daughter duo is all smiles as they pose for a picture.
Image: Instagram/ @kapilsharma
'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2' star Nakuul Mehta and wife Jankee Parekh have left fans in awe of their little one, son Sufi Mehta.
Image: Instagram/ @jank_ee
'Veere Di Wedding' actor Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul were blessed with a baby boy Ved Vyas in June 2020. The family looks beautiful in their traditional avatars as they celebrated Diwali.
Image: Instagram/ @ektakaul11
Anita Hassanandani often shares candid pictures alongside her baby boy Aaravv Reddy on social media. The actor welcomed Aaravv in February last year.
Image: Instagram/ @anitahassanandani
Karan Patel and his wife Ankita Bhargava welcomed their daughter Mehr in December 2019. The 'Ye Hai Mohabbatein' and the little one look all ready for their beach outing.
Image: Instagram/ @karan9198
'Kumkum Bhagya' fame Shikha Singh can be seen enjoying quality time with her daughter Alayna, who was born in June 2020.
Image: Instagram/ @shikhasingh