Aditi Rathi
Jul 17 ,2022
From Kareena's co-ord set to Katrina's comfy airport look: Style icons of the week
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan/VarindChawla
Kareena Kapoor is surely giving away major outfit goals from her Europe trip. The actor was recently seen eating ice cream while donning a yellow co-ord set.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
Vaani Kapoor turned heads in a yellow organza saree during 'Shamshera' promotions.
Image: Instagram/@_vaanikapoor_
Deepika Padukone opted for an all-white comfy airport look earlier this week.
Varinder Chawla
Sonam Kapoor recently set maternity fashion goals in a black bodycon dress with matching shirt, shoes and bag.
Varinder Chawla
Katrina Kaif turned heads at the airport as she stunned in an orange sweatshirt and blue jeans while jetting off to Maldives.
Varinder Chawla
During the promotions of 'Ek Villain Returns,' Disha Patani looked jaw-droppingly beautiful in a pink mini dress.
Varinder Chawla
Kriti Sanon gave away major outfit goals as she stepped out in a cute pink dress and completed her look with white shoes and a handbag.
Varinder Chawla
Find Out More