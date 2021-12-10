From Katrina Kaif's wedding ensemble to Kaliras, decoding her D-day look
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif looked no less than a queen in her dreamy wedding with Vicky Kaushal. The actor wore a classic Sabyasachi red coloured bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardosi borders in velvet.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
With her red coloured veil, she paid homage to her groom, Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots. Her veil was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
The actor was head to toe a Sabyasachi bride as she wore jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold, detailed with hand-strung pearls, from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Katrina wore bespoke messenger bird kaliras for her wedding. Each bangle carried 6-7 messenger doves with customised messages from the bride herself.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif's huge engagement ring caught the attention of many of her fans. The actor reportedly wore a Soleste engagement ring from Tiffany & Co. The platinum ring had cushion-cut tanzanite surrounded by a double row of brilliant diamonds. The estimated cost of Katrina's engagement ring is Rs 7.5 lakh.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina's beautiful mangalsutra was also a statement piece in itself. The mangalsutra, which was reportedly designed by Sabyasachi, had black beads and two small drop-down diamonds.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Katrina Kaif seemingly handpicked every detail of her outfit as everything she wore had a hidden meaning and message. The coupe looked dreamy at their wedding.
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif