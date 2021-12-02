From 'Kesari' to 'Mirzapur 2', Best works of Brahma Mishra to date
Image: Twitter/@CinemaRareIN
Late actor Brahma Mishra played Guddu in the critically acclaimed series 'Office vs. Office' in 2017.
Image: Twitter/@khan_faraazh
Touted as one of the most memorable roles of his career, the late actor played Lalit in the popular crime thriller 'Mirzapur' in 2018.
Image: Instagram/@divyenndu
Brahma Mishra played the role of Daad in the 2019 war film 'Kesari' directed by Anurag Singh.
Image: Twitter/@CinemaRareIN
Directed by Dhiraj Meshram, Mishra essayed the role of Khandu in the 2013 drama film 'Baromas'.
Image: Twitter/@CinemaRareIN
Mishra also worked in the 2021 hit crime thriller 'Haseen Dillruba' starring Taapsee Pannu and his 'Mirzapur' co-star Vikrant Massey.
Image: Twitter/@mumbaiactor_