From 'KGF 2' to 'Runway 34', 10 much-awaited films releasing in April
Attack - April 1: John Abraham plays a solider participating in a government experiment to combat terrorism. Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez also star in this out-and-out action film.
Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham
Kaun Pravin Tambe? - April 1: Shreyas Talpade stars in this biopic on cricketer Pravin Tambe and traces his rise in the Indian Premier League at age 41, despite having no international experience.
Image: Instagram/@shreyastalpade27
Dasvi - April 7: Abhishek Bachchan enacts the role of a person for whom 'education' was completing his class 10 from the jail. Yami Gautam plays an IPS officer and Nimrat Kaur is also a part of the film.
Image: Instagram/@bachchan
KGF: Chapter 2 - April 14: After multiple delays, the much-awaited and Kannada cinema's biggest, about Rocky Bhai aka Yash's journey in the Kolar Gold Fields years ago amid crime and power, was back.
Image: Instagram/@thenameisyash
Jersey - April 14- Another much-delayed movie, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a person who returns to his love to play cricket in middle age, amid his equation with his son. This is a remake of the Telugu film of the same name.
Image: Instagram/@shahidkapoor
Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal - April 28: Vijay Sethupathi stars alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara in this Tamil romantic comedy where a man is caught between feelings for two women.
Image: Instagram/@actorvijaysethupathi
Runway 34 - April 29: Ajay Devgn makes his directorial comeback with this film also starring Amitabh Bachchan & revolving around a pair of pilots who face turbulence while riding an aircraft and the 'truth' behind it.
Image: Instagram/@ajaydevgn
Heropanti 2 - April 29: Tiger Shroff is back with the film that established him in the industry and the plot revolves around his character and his face-off with a baddie involved with the cyber world.
Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff
Acharya - April 29: Chiranjeevi and son Ram Charan's much-anticipated Telugu film finally hits the theatres, and is an action film about the titular character who protects the villagers by hitting the baddies.
Image: Twitter/@KChiruTweets
Beast - April: The official release date of Tamil star Vijay's much-awaited next after 'Master' has not been revealed, but it will hit the theatres in April. The film promises high-octane action and some fun-filled songs.
Image: Twitter/@actorvijay