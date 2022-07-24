Swati Singh
Jul 24 ,2022
From Kickboxing to HIT; Here's how actor Rashmika Mandanna train herself at the gym
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna's fitness mantra revolves around core-building and here she is seen practicing kickboxing.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika often does cardio workouts and in the pic, she is seen performing squats.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The Pushpa fame actor shared her plank exercise video and she pulled it off to the last with no breaks.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The cardio exercise being performed by Rashmika includes jumping squats and quick punches.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Here, Mandanna is seen posing in the gym and it seems like she is all set for an intense workout.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
In order to remove side fat, Rashmika is performing side leg raise in this pic.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The actor performs cycling crunches which effectively train one's abdominal muscles.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Find Out More