From KL Rahul to Ishan Kishan - List of Fastest half-centurions in IPL history
Image: IPL/BCCI
KL Rahul holds the record for hitting the fastest fifty in IPL history. He achieved the feat in 2018 while playing for Punjab. Rahul's 50 came off just 14 balls.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Yusuf Pathan holds the record for hitting the joint second-fastest fifty in IPL history. He achieved the feat in 2014 while playing for KKR. Pathan's 50 came off just 15 balls.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Sunil Narine holds the record for hitting the joint second-fastest fifty in IPL history. He achieved the feat in 2017 while playing for KKR. Narine's 50 came off just 15 balls.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Suresh Raina holds the record for hitting the joint third-fastest fifty in IPL history. He achieved the feat in 2014 while playing for CSK. Raina's 50 came off just 16 balls.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Ishan Kishan holds the record for hitting the joint third-fastest fifty in IPL history. He achieved the feat in 2021 while playing for MI. Ishan's 50 came off just 16 balls.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Chris Gayle holds the record for hitting the joint fourth-fastest fifty in IPL history. He achieved the feat in 2013 while playing for RCB. Gayle's 50 came off just 17 balls.
Image: IPL/BCCI
Hardik Pandya holds the record for hitting the joint fourth-fastest fifty in IPL history. He achieved the feat in 2019 while playing for MI. Hardik's 50 came off just 17 balls.
Image: IPL/BCCI