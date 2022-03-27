From Kriti Sanon to Nysa Devgn; Celebrities who made heads turn at Lakme Fashion Week
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk/manishmalhotra05
Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu turned the showstopper for designer duo Shivan & Narresh at the FDCI x Lakme Fashion. She stunned in a floor sweeking red-coloured gown.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
At Lakme Fashion Week, Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi stood out of the box in Manish Malhotra's latest collection, Diffuse.
Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
Janhvi Kapoor walked as the show stopper for Punit Balana at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. The actor looked ravishing in her all red attire.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Kriti Sanon walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week for Tarun Tahiliani. She looked nothing less than a diva in an all black ensemble.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Neha Dhupia made heads turn with her stellar appearance at Lakme Fashion Week. She was all dolled up in a floral floor length gown paired with a white coloured long jacket.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Kangana Ranaut turned showstopper for Varun Chakkilam at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. She donned a lavender coloured stunning lehenga for the show.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
The brother-sister duo Huma Qureshi and Saqib Salim stunned in coordinated outfits. Huma wore a neon mini fit with knee-length boots, which Saqib looked dapper in a printed suit.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Nargis Fakri turned as the showstopper for Romaa at FDCI X Lakmé Fashion Week. She looked like a diva in a red anarkali paired with a similar heavy dupatta.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Divya Khosla walked the ramp for Sejalkamdar_the label at Lakme Fashion Week. Her embroidered heavy lehenga is a perfect wear for any wedding occasion.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Pooja Hegde stunned in a pastel lehenga with yellow coloured floral borders. The actor looked her best as she flaunted her beautiful smile while posing for the camera.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Ajay Devgn & Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn was a part of the FDCI X Lakme Fashion Week Show held in Delhi where Manish Malhotra presented his collection Diffuse.
Image: Instagram/@manishmalhotra05
Urvashi Rautela turned showstopper for designer Reynu Tandon at the Lakme Fashion Week.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk