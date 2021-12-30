From 'Kuruthi' to 'Jai Bhim': Top South Indian Films of 2021 Via IMDB Rating
Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi
Suriya starrer 'Jai Bhim' is based on a true incident from 1993, on a case fought by retired Justice K. Chandru. The courtroom Tamil drama also received a nomination at the Golden Globe Awards 2022.
Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya
Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam 2' is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The plot continues the story of Georgekutty’s family six years after they were embroiled in the death case of a police officer’s son.
Image: Instagram/@mohanlal
Dhanush's 'Karnan' is his first outing with Mari Selvaraj. The plot of Karnan focuses on a young man who fights for the rights of his village, which has been marginalised for many years.
Image: Instagram/@dhanushkraja
'Malik' sees Fahadh Faasil as a leader among the Muslim community. The film also stars Nimisha Sajayan, Dileesh Pothan, Divya Prabha, Joju George, Maala Parvathi, Vinay Forrt among others.
Image: Instagram/@fahadhfaassil
Venkatesh Daggubati starrer 'Narappa' is the Telugu remake of the blockbuster Tamil movie 'Asuran'. The film also sees Priyamani, Karthik Rathnam, Prakash Raj, Murali Sharma and Sampath Raj essaying prominent characters.
Image: Instagram/@venkateshdaggubati
Thalapathy Vijay's action thriller film 'Master' is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj in prominent roles.
Image: Twitter/@actorvijay
Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam flick, 'Kuruthi' is helmed by Manu Warrier. The thriller drama takes one into the life of Ibrahim, who leads an isolated life in the mountains.
Image: Instagram/@therealprithvi