From 'Lamb' to 'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It': Best Horror movies of 2021
Image: Twitter/@Festival_Cannes
The action crime horror is penned and directed by Zack Snyder. It stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick.
Image: Twitter/@mr__corrales
'The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It' is directed by Michael Chaves. It features Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga, Ruairi O'Connor and others.
Image: Twitter/@casablanca_grp
'Wrong Turn' is a horror thriller drama which is directed by Mike P. Nelson. It has Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Bill Sage in the lead roles.
Image: Twitter/@chelsiewrath
'Last Night in Soho' is penned and directed by Edgar Wright. It stars Thomasin McKenzie, Aimee Cassettari, Rita Tushingham and others.
Image: Twitter/@hdkHz
'Candyman' is a horror thriller film which is helmed by Nia DaCosta. It features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and others.
Image: Twitter/@scottEmovienerd
The crime horror mystery drama stars Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hasson, George Young. It is helmed by James Wan.
Image: Twitter/@KimiElectronic
'Spiral' is a crime horror drama that has Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Samuel L. Jackson in lead roles. It is helmed by Darren Lynn Bousman.
Image: Twitter/@NikhilPoojary01
Directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos, 'Unholy' features Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Cricket Brown, William Sadler among others.
Image: Twitter/@UnholyMovie
Penned and helmed by Justin P. Lange, the horror mystery drama stars Guy Pearce, Vadhir Derbez, and Stephen Lang in lead roles.
Image: Twitter/@ChingaMimi
'Eight for Silver' is directed and penned by Sean Ellis. It stars Boyd Holbrook, oyd Holbrook ... John McBride, Kelly Reilly, Alistair Petrie among others.
Image: Twitter/@IcarusArts