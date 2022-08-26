Suraj Alva
Aug 26 ,2022
From Lasith Malinga to Ravindra Jadeja: A look at Top 10 wicket-takers in Asia Cup history
Image: AP/PTI
Lasith Malinga is the leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup with 33 wickets in 15 matches. The former Sri Lanka pacer has two four-fers and three five-wicket haul.
Image: AP
Legendary spinner Muttiah Muralitharan is second in the list with 30 wickets in Asia Cup. He enjoyed success in 2008 edition picking up 11 wickets in 5 matches
Image: ICC/Twitter
Ajantha Mendis has a staggering haul of 26 wickets in just eight matches in the Asia Cup. His best bowling figure of 6/13 came against India in 2008 edition.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Former Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal is next on the list with 25 wickets in Asia Cup. Ajmal helped Pakistan clinch win title in 2012.
Image: AP
Shakib Al Hasan is country’s highest wicket-taker with 24 scalps in 18 matches. His best outing was last edition where he picked seven wickets in four matches.
Image: AP
Chaminda Vaas is next in the list with 23 wickets from 19 matches. He has the best figures of 3/30 in the tournament.
Image: ICC/Twitter
Mashrafe Mortaza is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in the Asia Cup tournament. The pacer picked up 23 wickets in 24 matches.
Image: AP
Ravindra Jadeja has 22 wickets from 18 matches with two four-wicket hauls. He will look to move up the list by adding more wickets.
Image: Indian Cricket Team/Instagram
Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan is tied with Jadeja, Sanath Jayasuriya and Abdur Razzak with 22 wickets. He reached the tally in 12 matches.
Image: PTI
Even though R Ashwin is no longer a regular in white ball format he still has a good record in Asia Cup. The off-spinner has 18 wickets in 11 matches.
Image: PTI
Find Out More