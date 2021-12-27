From 'Law & Order' to 'Torchwood', Best Television Spinoffs to watch during the weekend
Image: Instagram/@law_order_special_victims_unit
'Star Trek: The Next Generation' is a sci-fi classic that holds a special place in the heart of true Trekkies. The series introduced new characters like Patrick Stewart’s Jean-Luc Picard (who got his own spin-off more than two decades later).
Image: Instagram/@star.trek.next.generation_
'Better Call Saul' had is coming on the heels of 'Breaking Bad' and is considered as the most-celebrated spin-offs of the century.
Image: Instagram/@bettercallsaulamc
'Frasier' was an enormously successful spin-off of the hit sitcom, 'Cheers'. It stars Kelsey Grammer, John Mahoney, David Hyde Pierce and others.
Image: Instagram/@cafe_nervosa_
'The Jeffersons' is a spin-off of Norman Lear's groundbreaking sitcom, 'All in the Family'. This series was the longest-running with eleven seasons.
Image: Instagram/@belovedjeffersons
'The Arrowverse' has spawned many a spin-off for DC’s superheroes, however, 'The Flash' was the first and the best. It stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen, one of the first metahumans in Central City.
Image: Instagram/@barry_allen_fan11
'A Different World' is a spin-off of 'The Cosby Show', and follows a group of friends at a fictional HBCU and was celebrated for its depiction of college life.
Image: Instagram/@adifferentworld_fan
One of television’s all-time great comedic duos on 'Happy Days', came together again for a spin-off series, Laverne & Shirley. Laverne is played by Penny Marshall, while Shirley is essayed by Cindy Williams.
Image: Instagram/@laverne_and_shirley_
'Xena: The Warrior Princess' was the spin-off of 'Hercules: The Legendary Journeys'. The titular role is played by Lucy Lawless, who first appeared as a villain on 'Hercules'.
Image: Instagram/@xena_gabrielle