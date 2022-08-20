Shikhar Mehrotra
Aug 20 ,2022
From Lenovo to Samsung: Most popular tablet brands in India in Q2 2022
Image: Unsplash
As per CMR's Tablet PC Market Report Review for Q2 2022, Lenovo leads the Indian tablet market by maintaining the first position.
Image: Lenovo
The Lenovo Tab M10 series gathered 58% of the entire tablet market, in the budget segment (Rs. 7,000 - Rs. 25,000).
Image: Lenovo
The second position in Q2 2022 was secured by Apple. However, the company led the premium segment of tablets with the iPad (9th Gen).
Image: Apple
Further, the iPad Air 2022 (WiFi) secured 18% of the premium segment of the market. Overall, the shipments of the company grew by 34% year over year.
Image: Apple
Samsung came in third with a 19% market share, with the entry-level Samsung Galaxy Tab A8.
Image: Samsung
Overall, the company's shipments grew by over 12% from last year.
Image: Samsung
