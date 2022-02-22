From 'Looop Lapeta' to 'A Thursday': Latest Hindi films & shows to watch online this week
Image: Twitter/@DisneyPlusHS
'Raktanchal' season 2 is streaming on MX Player and is a political crime drama about a gangster stepping into the world of politics.
Image: Instagram/@MP_poster
ZEE5 series 'Mithya' is a psychological thriller starring Huma Qureshi, whose life takes an unexpected turn as she meets a new student.
Image: Instagram/@iamhumaq
‘A Thursday’ is available on Disney+ Hotstar and stars Yami Gautam as a playschool teacher, who takes 16 children hostage.
Image: Twitter/@DisneyPlusHS
Amazon Prime Video's 'Gehraiyaan' starring Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa is all about love and guilt in relationships.
Image: Instagram/@siddhantchaturvedi
'#Homecoming' is available on SonyLIV and follows a group of friends who return home after living in different cities for years.
Image: Instagram/@sayanigupta
Netflix's 'Looop Lapeta' is the Hindi adaptation of the German film 'Run Lola Run', and stars Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in pivotal roles.
Image: Instagram/@taapsee