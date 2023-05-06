Niharika Sanjeeiv
May 06 ,2023
From Mahesh Babu-Sitara to Allu Arjun-Allu Arha, meet South cinema's father-daughter duos
Mahesh Babu/Instagram
Mahesh Babu and Sitara are one of the most loved father-daughter duos in the entertainment world.
Image: MaheshBabu/Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan is a father to 6-year-old daughter Maryam.
Image: DulquerSalmaan/Instagram
Yash and his daughter Ayra in a candid picture.
Image: Yash/Instagram
Allu Arjun teaches his daughter Allu Arha horse riding.
Image: Allu Arjun/Instagram
Suriya Sivakumar happily posed with his daughter Diya for the camera.
Image: DiyaDevFans/Instagram
Find Out More