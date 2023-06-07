Anirban Sarkar
Jun 08 ,2023
From Messi to Benzema: Top 5 transfers of 2023
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo surprised everyone when Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr signed him
Image: AP
Karim Benzema has been roped in by Al-Ittihad
Image: ittihad_en/Twitter
Lionel Messi is all set to join MLS outfit Inter Milan from PSG on a free transfer, as per reports
Image: AP
Jude Bellingham is also reportedly on his way to Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund
Image: AP
N'Golo Kante is all set to join Karim Benzema at Al-Ittihad according to reports
Image: AP
Find Out More