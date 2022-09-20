Vidit Dhawan
Sep 20 ,2022
From Messi to Ronaldo: Football superstars that could play their last FIFA World Cup
Image: AP
With Cristiano Ronaldo having turned 37, he could very well play his last FIFA World Cup later this year.
Image: AP
Similarly, 35-year-old Lionel Messi could also play his last World Cup since it takes place every four years.
Image: AP
Although only 30, Neymar could play his last World Cup after reports have repeatedly claimed that the Brazilian could retire soon.
Image: AP
Barcelona's latest signing Robert Lewandowski could also play his last World Cup after turning 34.
Image: AP
Similarly to Lewandowski, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani may also compete in their last World Cups.
Image: AP
2018 runner-up Luka Modric may also play his last World Cup after turning 37.
Image: AP
2018 runner-up Luka Modric may also play his last World Cup after turning 37.
Image: AP
2014 World Cup winner Thomas Muller may also feature in his final World Cup after turning 33.
Image: AP
With Dani Alves and Thiago Silva turning 39 and 37 respectively, they very well could also play in their last World Cup in Qatar.
Image: AP
Last but not least Eden Hazard could also play his final World Cup with him having suffered several injuries recently.
Image: AP
Find Out More