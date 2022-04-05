From 'Mission Majnu' to 'Animal': A look at Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming films
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Mission Majnu will mark the Bollywood debut of the Kannada actor, Rashmika Mandanna. She will be seen opposite Sidharth Malhotra in this espionage thriller.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika will be sharing the screen space with legend Amitabh Bachchan in the film, 'Goodbye', directed by Vikas Bahl.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Rashmika will reprise her role as Srivalli in the sequel of Allu Arjun's 2021 blockbuster ‘Pushpa: The Rise’.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
If the reports are to be believed, Rashmika will be a part of the crime drama, 'Animal', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
The Pushpa fame will play the female lead opposite Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the upcoming film tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 66’.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna