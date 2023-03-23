Anirban Sarkar
Mar 23 ,2023
From Mitchell Marsh to KL Rahul list of batsmen with most runs in IND vs AUS ODI series
Image: BCCI
Mitchell Marsh finished as the top run-getter in the IND vs AUS ODI series. He scored 194 runs in 3 matches.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul is in second place in the top run scorer's list as he amassed 116 runs in this ODI series
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli added 89 runs to his tally in the recently concluded three-match ODI series against Australia
Image: BCCI
Travis Head also accumulated 89 runs in the three-match India vs Australia ODI series
Image: AP
Ravindra Jadeja has also shone with the bat in this ODI series as he scored 79 runs in three matches
Image: BCCI
