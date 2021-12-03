From 'Money Heist' to 'Tadap', all shows & films releasing today
Money Heist Season 5 Volume 2 - Netflix: The season finale, which is the last five episodes of the robbery-based action thriller, will be releasing today and traces events following the apparent death of Tokyo amid the heist.
Tadap- Theatres; Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty makes his debut in this action romantic film based on the Telugu film RX 100. He is paired alongside Tara Sutaria in the movie
Cobalt Blue - Netflix: Prateik Babbar, Anjali Sivaraman and Neelay Mehendale star in this love triangle film of two siblings falling in love with the same man, based on a book of the same name by Sachin Kundalkar.
Inside Edge Season 3- Amazon Prime: The cricket-based series starring Vivek Oberoi, Richa Chadha, among others, returns with a new season with numerous twists and turns expected both on and off the field.
Bob Biswas - Zee 5: Abhishek Bachchan stars as the serial killer, who had made an appearance in the movie Kahaani, and this time the action completely revolves around him.
Harlem -Amazon Prime: The first season of this comedy series about a group of four women going through the various aspects of their lives and having fun, releases on Friday.
Chithirai Sevvaanam- Zee 5: This Tamil film stars South actor Sai Pallavi's sister Pooja Kannan, and is an emotional thriller involving the disappearance of a teenager.
Manchi Rojulochaie - Aha Video: This is a Telugu romantic comedy starring Santosh Sobhan, Mehreen Pirzada and Ajay Ghosh narrates the story of a live-in couple, while trying to convince a strict father.
Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea- Theatres: This National Award-winning film stars Mohanlal and numerous stars from across industries and is the story of Kunjali Marakkar IV and his battle against the Portuguese invasion.
Mixtape - Netflix: This movie traces the story of a child's quest to find the songs on her mother's cassette after it accidentally gets destroyed.
Sivakumarin Sabadham- Disney+ Hotstar: The Tamil film is a family drama on a man's quest to restore the legacy of his family's weaving heritage.
