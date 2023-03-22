Prateek Arya

Mar 22 ,2023

From MS Dhoni to Ishan Kishan: Who are the wicketkeepers of all 10 IPL teams?
Image: BCCI
For Mumbai Indian Ishan Kishan will be taking the Wicketkeeping responsibility in IPL 2023. Image: BCCI
Sanju Samson will be behind the wickets for Rajasthan Royals. Image: BCCI
Sarfaraz Khan may emerge as the replacement of Rishabh Pant and keep wickets for Delhi Capitals. Image: BCCI
Sheldon Jackson will be wicketkeeper of KKR. Image: BCCI
Dinesh Karthik will be behind the wickets for RCB. Image: BCCI
Heinrich Klassen will keep wickets for SRH. Image: BCCI
Punjab Kings would give Jitesh Sharma the responsibility of keeping wickets. Image: BCCI
Quinton De Kock will be the wicketkeeper of LSG. Image: BCCI
Wriddhiman Saha would be the keeper of Gujarat Titans. Image: BCCI
And as always MS Dhoni will be the wicketkeeper of Chennai Super Kings. Image: BCCI
Find Out More