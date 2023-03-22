Prateek Arya
Mar 22 ,2023
From MS Dhoni to Ishan Kishan: Who are the wicketkeepers of all 10 IPL teams?
Image: BCCI
For Mumbai Indian Ishan Kishan will be taking the Wicketkeeping responsibility in IPL 2023.
Image: BCCI
Sanju Samson will be behind the wickets for Rajasthan Royals.
Image: BCCI
Sarfaraz Khan may emerge as the replacement of Rishabh Pant and keep wickets for Delhi Capitals.
Image: BCCI
Sheldon Jackson will be wicketkeeper of KKR.
Image: BCCI
Dinesh Karthik will be behind the wickets for RCB.
Image: BCCI
Heinrich Klassen will keep wickets for SRH.
Image: BCCI
Punjab Kings would give Jitesh Sharma the responsibility of keeping wickets.
Image: BCCI
Quinton De Kock will be the wicketkeeper of LSG.
Image: BCCI
Wriddhiman Saha would be the keeper of Gujarat Titans.
Image: BCCI
And as always MS Dhoni will be the wicketkeeper of Chennai Super Kings.
Image: BCCI
