From Mumbai to Ghaziabad: India's 7 most polluted cities
With PM2.5 levels reaching 106.2, Rajasthan's Bhiwadi was the most polluted city as per IQAir's 2021 World Air Quality Report
Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad emerged as the second most polluted Indian city in 2021 with PM 2.5 levels at 102
New Delhi stands at the third spot as the PM 2.5 levels stood at 96.4 in 2021
Following the Indian capital is Jaunpur which had pollution levels at 95.3
Haryana's Hisar also made the list as the pollution levels climbed to 89 in 2021, as per the Air Quality report
According to IQAir's live data, Mumbai currently has worse air quality than Delhi with PM2.5 levels at 156
Uttar Pradesh's Bagpat also made the list with pollution levels reaching 90
