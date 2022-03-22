From Neerja to Sweety Chaudhary, strong female leads portrayed by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja
'The Zoya Factor' sees Sonam Kapoor playing Zoya, who becomes the Indian Cricket team's lucky charm.
In 'Khoobsurat', the actor played the role of Milli, a physiotherapist, who works in a royal family.
She won hearts with her role of Zoya in 'Raanjhanaa', which also saw Dhanush in the lead role.
'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' saw the actor play the role of a lesbian as she stepped into the shoes of a Sweety Chaudhary.
She played the titular role of Neerja, a flight attendant who risks her life when the flight she is on is hijacked by terrorists.
'Aisha' is a 2010 romantic comedy starring Kapoor, and is all about love and friendship.
