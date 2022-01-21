From 'Ozark 4' to 'How I Met Your Father', top TV series to binge-watch this weekend
The Zendaya-starrer teen drama 'Euphoria' season 2 premiered worldwide on January 9, 2022. The plot of the series revolves around how the central characters deal with love, heartbreak and addiction.
'Ozark 4' will be released in two parts this year. Part one will premiere on 21st January 2022. The first seven episodes will be aired in the first part. The series revolves around the journey of Marty Byrde and Wendy Byrde as they shift to the Lake of the Ozarks for money laundering under a drug cartel boss Omar Navarro.
HIMYM's spin-off 'How I Met Your Father' starring Hilary Duff premiered on Hulu on January 18, 2022. The series revolved around the journey of a father telling his son about his young age love story.
'Emily in Paris season 2' dropped on Netflix on December 22, 2021. The show has created a lot of buzz and it revolves around the central character Emily and her journey in Paris.
'This Is Us' launched its season finale on January 4 on NBC. The last season is also available on Prime Video and Disney+. It is a family drama and the series follows the lives of siblings Kevin, Kate, and Randall.
The eighth and final season of 'Black-ish' premiered on January 4, 2022, on ABC. It has 13 episodes. The show revolves around an upper-class family's lives, as they juggle several personal and sociopolitical issues.
