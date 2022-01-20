From 'Ozark' to 'Mission Frontline': Top 10 OTT picks to put on your weekend playlist
Image: Instagram/ @ozark
Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) - Netflix- January 19: The dating-based reality show is back with a new season and the makers are promising that things would get 'hotter.'
Image: Instagram/ @toohottohandle
The Royal Treatment - Netflix - January 20 : This romantic film traces the story of a hairdresser and a charming price and the sparks growing between them ahead of his wedding.
Image: Instagram/ @lauramarano
Mission Frontline With Rohit Shetty- discovery+ - January 20: The latest celebrity on the show is Rohit Shetty, who will be seen spending a day with J&K police's SOG - An anti-insurgency and anti-militancy task force! & participate in their drills.
Image: Instagram/ @discoveryplusin
Unpaused- Amazon Prime - January 21: This is an anthology series that consist of five stories of love, trust, friendship, forgiveness, ambition and trust.
Image: Instagram/ @primevideoin
Bhoothakaalam - Sony Liv - January 21: Revathy, Shane Nigam, among others star in this Malayalam film about mysterious events in a family after the death of a member.
Image: Instagram/ @shanenigam786
36 FarmHouse - Zee 5 - January 21: The story is a family drama set in the COVID-19 pandemic era and is the story of migrant workers finding jobs at a farmhouse amid the lockdowns.
Image: Instagram/ @zee5
As We See It - Amazon Prime - January 21: The story of the difficulties in the lives of autistic persons is portrayed through the story of three roommates.
Image: Instagram/ @asweseeitpv
Ozark: Season 4- Netflix - January 21: The world of drugs, money-laundering, and other crimes with family also coming into the picture is portrayed through this Emmy-winning drama series.
Image: Instagram/ @ozark
Bhaukaal - MX Player - January 21: Mohit Raina plays a Senior Superintendent of Police in this series as it attempts to bring peace in the 'crime capital' amid two groups dictating terms in the region.
Image: Instagram/ @merainna
The World According to Jeff Goldblum - Disney + - January 19 : Two months after the release of the first five episodes, the next batch of five episodes about Jeff Goldblum and his exploration of the world start streaming.
Image: Instagram/ @jeffgoldblum