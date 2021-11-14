From Padma Awards to end of Britney Spears' conservatorship, top 10 Newsmakers of the Week
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut
Singer Britney Spears was finally 'free' after her 13-year conservatorship, involving control of her life by her father, was officially terminated by a Los Angeles court on Friday.
Image: AP
'Sooryavanshi' became the first movie in COVID-19 era to hit the ₹100-crore mark and the collections have now touched ₹137.84 crore.
Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh
Actor Poonam Pandey's husband, filmmaker Sam Bombay, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Monday after she accused him of assault.
Image: Instagram/@poonampandey
Dulquer Salmaan's film 'Kurup', based on the controversial 'Chacko murder case' by Sukumara Kurup, hit the theatres on Friday to largely positive reviews.
Image: Instagram/@dqsalmaan
There were numerous OTT releases this weekend, with 'Red Notice', 'Special Ops 1.5' and the highlights of Disney+ Day making headlines.
Image: Instagram/@therock
Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar were announced as the lead of the movie 'Govinda Mera Naam.'
Image: Twitter/@taran_adarsh
Paul Rudd was announced as People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' for this year on Wedneday, sparking reactions from numerous celebrities.
Image: AP
The trailer of John Abraham-Divya Khosla Kumar-starrer 'Satyamev Jayate 2' was released and became a talking point online for its action-packed content
Image: Instagram/@thejohnabraham
Singer Chris Daughtry's 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah was found dead at her residence in Nashville, USA.
Image: Instagram/@deanna.daughtry
Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar were among those from film industry to be honoured with Padma Shri while veteran singer Chitra won Padma Bhushan.
Image: Instagram/@kanganaranaut