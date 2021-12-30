From Pant's Gabba heroics to Rohit's maiden ton overseas, 7 best Test knocks of 2021
Image: BCCI
Rishabh Pant's 89* vs Australia earlier this year helped India win its second consecutive Test series in Australia.
Image: bcci.tv
Rohit Sharma's 127 vs England at the Oval was his first overseas Test century. It also helped him complete 3000 Test runs.
Image: bcci.tv
Joe Root's 218 vs India earlier this year saw him become the first player in history to score a double hundred in his 100th Test.
Image: ecb.co.uk
KL Rahul's 129 vs England at Lord's saw him become only the third Indian male cricketer to score a ton at the iconic stadium.
Image: bcci.tv
Travis Head 152 vs England saw him become the third-fastest centurion in Ashes history as his ton came off just 85 balls.
Image: cricket.com.au
Dimuth Karunaratne's 244 vs Bangladesh saw him register his maiden Test double ton. The knock also helped him finish as 3rd highest run-scorer in Tests in 2021.
Image: ICC
KL Rahul's 123 vs South Africa helped India gain an upper hand in the first Test in Centurion. India are now on verge of winning its first Test on the ground.
Image: bcci.tv