From Paytm To Policybazaar, 5 IPOs To Hit Market In First Half Of November
Image: PTI
One97 Communications, which is the parent company of Paytm, will come out with its IPO on November 8. The price band has been fixed at Rs 2,080-Rs2,250 per share.
Image: Shutterstock
PB Fintech, which operates Policybazaar and Paisabazaar, will go live for subscription on November 1. The price band has been set at Rs 949-980 a share.
Image: Shutterstock
The initial share-sale of Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets, will go live on November 9. It will be entirely an OSF of 1,75,69,941 equity shares.
Image: Shutterstock
Sigachi Industries will issue 76.95 lakh equity shares through IPO and is planning to generate Rs 125.43 crore at upper price band of Rs 161-163 per share. It will go live on Monday.
Image: Twitter-SigachiL
SJS Enterprises' Rs 800-crore IPO is entirely an OFS. The issue, with a price band of Rs 531-542 a share, will open on November 1 and conclude on November 3.
Image: Facebook- SJSEnterprises