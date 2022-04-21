From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Kareena Kapoor Khan; a look at actors' baby names
Image: Twitter/@fashionistapc
Three months after welcoming their first baby, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed that the name of their name is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kolhi reportedly chose Sanskrit's name 'Vamika' for their daughter who was born in 2021.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Preity and her husband, Gene Goodenough, welcomed the twins via surrogacy in November. The couple named them Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough.
Image: Instagram/@realpz
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi announced the birth of their baby boy on social media earlier this year. The couple named him Avyaan Azaad.
Image: Instagram/@diamirzaofficial
Shahid Kapoor, who tied the knot with Mira Rajput in 2015, shares two kids namely daughter Misha and son Zain.
Image: Instagram/@mira.kapoor
Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan maintained high secrecy around their sons' names before finally revealing that they named their older son Taimur and the younger one, Jeh/Jehangir.
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan
B-town couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi share two kids namely Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi and Mehr Dhupia Bedi.
Image: Instagram/@nehadhupia