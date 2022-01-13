From 'Pushpa' to 'Eternals', 10 new OTT releases to enjoy over the weekend
Eternals- Disney+ Hotstar-January 12: This multi-superhero film tracing the battle of the Eternals with the Deviants to save Earth, finally hits OTT.
Cheer Season 2- Netflix- January 12: The cheer squad is back for a 9-episode season and the stakes are higher amid the rivalry.
Ranjish Hi Sahi- Voot- January 13: Tahir Raj Bhasin plays Shankar, a 'rebel romantic', a grey character among the black and white of the society.
Pushpa: The Rise-Amazon Prime-January 14: Allu Arjun's action film (Hindi) based on red sanders smuggling hits OTT amid its successful box office run.
Human-Disney+ Hotstar- January 14: Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari star in this series revolving around a pharma giant dealing with clinical trials mysteries.
'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein'- Netflix-January 14: Tahir Raj Bhasin is caught between two women, Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh, in this action thriller series.
Skylab- Sony Liv- January 14: Nithya Menon-starrer Telugu film is a fictional comedy around the 1979 crash of the American Space Station Skylab.
Putham Pudhu Kaalai Vidiyadhaa-Amazon Prime-January 14: This Tamil series is an anthology of five stories of love and hope.
Hotel Transylvania: Transformania- Amazon Prime- January 14: The animated franchise is back and traces story of Drac and co becoming humans, while Johnny turns into a monster.
After Life (Season 3)- Netflix- January 14: The black comedy-drama series is back with the story of a journalist dealing with his wife's death.
