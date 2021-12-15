From 'Raataan Lambiyaan' to 'Bijlee Bijlee,' top Hindi chartbusters of 2021
The 'Satyamev Jayate' song 'Kusu Kusu' was among one of the hit dance numbers of the year showcasing some terrific moves by actress Nora Fatehi. Sung by Zahrah Khan and Dev Negi.
'Chaka Chak' is the latest peppy number from Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush Starrer film, 'Atrangi Re', sung by Shreya Ghoshal.
The 2.0 version of 'Filhaal' is as popular as its original one sung by the popular singer B-Praak and lyrics written by Jaani.
'Param Sundari' is one of the hit songs of the year sung by Shreya Ghoshal with music composed by A. R. Rahman.
Badshah's recent track 'Jugnu' made the whole nation groove on #jugnuchallenge, sung by Badshah himself.
'Raataan Lambiyaan' is the nation's most loved track of the year sung by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur from the film 'Shershaah'.
'Bijlee' featuring Palak Tiwari and Harrdy Sandhu, is crooned by Harrdy and the hit track has made the whole nation take on the #Bijlee challenge.
'Lut Gaye' is the most loved track of the year, sung by popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal.
