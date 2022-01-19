From Rajinikanth to Vijay: Actors dominating top-grossing Tamil films at USA box office
Image: Twitter/@rajinikanth
Rajinikanth enjoys a massive fan following even abroad as much as in India. His '2.0' is reportedly highest-grossing Tamil film in the USA. 'Kabali', 'Petta', 'Kaala' are some of the other films in the highest-grossing list.
Image: Twitter/@rajinikanth
Kamal Haasan's work as an actor is known even abroad and this was evident with his films like 'Vishwaroopam', 'Dasavatharam', 'Uttama Villain' and others being widely watched in the USA.
Image: Twitter/@rajinikanth
Vijay is known for numerous box office records in India and there are some abroad too. His films 'Bigil', 'Mersal', 'Sarkar', 'Theri' are among the highest-grossing Tamil films in the USA.
Image: Twitter/@rajinikanth
Suriya seems to have fan base in the USA as his films like Singam 2 and 3, 'Masss' are among the highest Tamil grossers in the USA.
Image: Twitter/@rajinikanth
Ajith's films too have been widely watched in the USA and his films like 'Yennai Arindhaal', 'Vivegam', 'Viswasam' are a part of the list.
Image: Twitter/@rajinikanth
Vikram too has a film in one of the best-performing Tamil films in USA as his action thriller 'I', directed by acclaimed filmmaker Shankar, makes it to the list.
Image: Twitter/@rajinikanth
Though a Telugu actor, Prabhas joins this list as the dubbed version of his Baahubali: The Conclusion is in the top 10 of the highest-earners for Kollywood in the USA.
Image: Twitter/@rajinikanth
Dhanush too has one film, which performed very well in the USA. 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 2' makes it to the list of the highest-grossing Tamil movies at the USA box office
Image: Twitter/@rajinikanth