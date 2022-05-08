From Ram Charan to Mohanlal; Here's how South celebs celebrated Mother's Day
Image: Instagram/@mohanlal/AlwaysRamCharan
On the special occasion of Mother's Day, south superstar Ram Charan shared an adorable picture with his mother. The RRR star is seen planting a kiss on his mother's cheeks.
Image: Twitter/@AlwaysRamCharan
Mahesh Babu shared a picture featuring his mother Indira Devi along with his two children Sitara Ghattamaneni and Gautham Ghattamaneni posing with their grandmother.
Image: Instagram/@urstrulymahesh
On Mother's Day, Nani shared a picture with his mother. The pic sees the actor giving a warm hug to his mother.
Image: Twitter/@NameisNani
Actor Sudheer Babu took to his Twitter handle and shared a picture of his mother Posani Rani. Along with the picture, he also called all the mothers 'incredible'.
Image: Twitter/@isudheerbabu
Keerthy Suresh dropped an adorable throwback picture of her mother as she remembers her on Mother's Day.
Image: Instagram/@keerthysureshofficial
On the occasion of Mother's day, Mohanlal took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochromatic with his mother Santhakumari Nair.
Image: Instagram/@mohanlal