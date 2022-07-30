Nehal Gautam
From Ranbir-Deepika to Nina-Ian, couples who shared screen space post-breakup
Image: 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'/Insta-@thecwtvd
Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's chemistry in 'Jab We Met' after their separation became a talking point among the fans.
Image: A Still from 'Jab We Met'
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were seen together in 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' and 'Tamasha' after they broke up with each other.
Image: A Still from 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani'
Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma reunited in the film 'Dil Dhadakne Do' post-breakup.
Image: A Still from 'Dil Dhadakne Do'
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder played the role of a couple in 'The Vampire Diaries' after they broke up.
Image: Instagram/@thecwtvd
Penn Badgley and Blake Lively broke up after 3 years of dating and later shared screen space in many shows together.
Image: AP
Jennifer Lawrence and Nicholas Hoult worked together in 'X-Men: Apocalypse' after dating for a few years.
Image: AP
Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz were seen working together in the film 'Bad Teacher' after their breakup.
Image: AP
