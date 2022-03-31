From Ranveer Singh to Alia Bhatt, a look at celebs with Maximum Brand Value
Ranveer Singh has a brand value of USD 158.3 million. With several new endorsements in 2021, he holds over 35 brands across industries.
With several fresh endorsements, Akshay Kumar, who was recently seen in 'Bachchhan Paandey', has a brand value of USD 139.6 million.
Alia Bhatt, who impressed fans with her acting skills in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'RRR', has a brand value of USD 68.1 million.
The legendary actor, Amitabh Bachchan has a brand value of USD 54.2 million.
'Gehraiyaan' actor Deepika Padukone shared the seventh spot with a brand value of USD 51.6 million.
Ayushmann Khurrana, meanwhile, dropped to the ninth spot from sixth in 2020, as his brand value remains USD 49.3 million.
Hrithik Roshan remained at number 10 with a brand value of USD 48.5 million.
