Swati Singh
Aug 03 ,2022
From Rashmika Mandanna to Deepika Padukone; Celebs-inspired outfits for Raksha Bandhan
Image: Instagram/@rashmikamandanna/deepikapadukone
Anushka Sharma's white-coloured Chikankari Anarkali suit can give you an authentic look that fits the best for the Rakhi.
Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma
Deepika's pink and golden embroidered suit is perfect wear for Raksha Bandhan.
Image: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Sara Ali Khan sets the festive mood with her intricately designed pink-coloured ethnic suit.
Image: Instagram/@saraalikhan95
The pastel kurta set donned by Rashmika Mandanna makes it an appealing fit for any festive season.
Image: Instagram/@rashmika_mandanna
Add some floral touch to your Rakhi outfit by taking inspiration from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Image: Instagram/@samantharuthprabhuoffl
You can exuberate elegance on Raksha Bandhan with some pastel colours just like Kriti Sanon.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Steal this outfit from Alia Bhatt's wardrobe, which gives out major festive vibes.
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
If you are looking for something more stylish and authentic, then the three-piece set worn by Janhvi Kapoor is perfect.
Image: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
