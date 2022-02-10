From Ray's 'Apu' to 'Gully Boy', 10 Indian films that couldn't make the cut at Oscars
Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya
2021 release Suriya-starrer 'Jai Bhim' had been in the news over hopes for Oscars after making it to the 276 film-shortlist for Best Picture and being featured on the Academy Awards YouTube channel, but didn't make it.
Image: Instagram/@actorsuriya
Among the most-loved and classics of Bollywood, friendship-based patriotic drama 'Rang De Basanti', which released in 2006, was India's official nomination for Oscars Foreign Film category, but wasn't nominated.
Image: Instagram/@rakeyshommehra
Rajkummar Hirani's social comedy 'Lage Raho Munnabhai', which released the same year as RDB, was sent by the makers separately for the Oscars, but was still not considered by the Academy.
Image: Instagram/@vidhuvinodchoprafilms
Legendary Satyajit Ray was honoured by the Academy in 1992, but his iconic film 'The World of Apu', India's official entry for the foreign film, could not make it to the final nominations in the category in 1959.
Image: PTI
One of the classics of Hindi cinema, 'Bandit Queen', the biopic on Phoolan Devi, was honoured at numerous festivals across the world, but failed to make the cut for the Best Foreign Film Category in 1994.
Image: Kaleidoscope Entertainment
Marathi legal drama 'Court', among the most-acclaimed films in recent films, won the National Award and many other awards, but the Academy did not find it apt for nominations for the Oscars.
Image: Rajshri Marathi
Kamal Hassan starrer controversial film 'Hey Ram', which was also directed by the veteran, won awards like National Award in India, and also awards abroad, but didn't earn a nomination at the Oscars.
Image: Eros Now
Anil Kapoor-Jackie Shroff-Madhuri Dixit starrer crime-drama about brothers, 'Parinda', is among the classic films of Bollywood, that was India's official entry, but was not nominated, in 1989.
Image:Vinod Chopra Films
There were some expectations from Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Newton', revolving around a clerk amid the elections in a rural area and naxals, which bagged the National Award, in 2018, but the film was not nominated for Oscars.
Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao
In recent times, a film starring popular stars like Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, 'Gully Boy', around the journey of a slum dweller to become a rapper, was not considered for Best Foreign Film in 2019.
Image: Instagram/@zoieakhtar