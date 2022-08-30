Shikhar Mehrotra
From Redmi to Sony: Smart Android TV available on Amazon in August 2022
Image: Unsplash
The Redmi 32-inch HD Ready smart TV based on Android 11 is available to purchase on Amazon for Rs. 14,999.
Image: Redmi
iFFALCON 43-inch 4K Ultra HD smart Android TV is available to purchase on Amazon for Rs. 22,390.
Image: iFFALCON
Hisense 43-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED Google TV is available to purchase on Amazon for Rs. 29.990.
Image: Hisense
Mi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Android smart LED TV is available to purchase on Amazon for Rs. 26,499.
Image: Mi
OnePlus 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV is available to purchase on Amazon for Rs. 29,999.
Image: OnePlus
Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K Ultra HD smart LED Google TV is available to purchase on Amazon for Rs. 63,990.
Image: Sony
