From retro to trendy, Kangana Ranaut can rock every hairstyle, Here's proof
Kangana Ranaut recently stunned in a unique hairstyle for the announcement of her new reality show. The actor had all of her hair tied in the front while she sported a short hair look.
The actor has naturally curled hair and looks nothing but gorgeous when she leaves them open.
The actor can surely sport a low bun hairstyle with some strands left open in the front. She has sported such a hairstyle with many ethnic looks.
During the promotions of Thalaivi, the actor surely gave away some retro vibes with a hair puff and pony.
She surely rocked the straight hair look as well as she carried them with a beautiful green saree.
The actor's retro bun with a puff made her look beautiful. She can surely rock any hairstyle and stun in them.
