From Rihanna to Priyanka Chopra, best-dressed celebs at Billboard Music Awards so far
Image: Twitter/@onthisdayfenty/@HirushaAlwis
Rihanna turned heads at the Billboard Music Awards 2011 as she graced the red carpet in a white pantsuit.
Image: Twitter/@onthisdayfenty
Lil Nas X not only won hearts with his performance but also with his snake print suit at the BMA 2020.
Image: Twitter/@MTSmag
Britney Spears dazzled in silver-coloured sheer crop top and skirt at the BMA 2016.
Image: Twitter/@CandidBritney
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra turned heads at BMA 2021. While Nick Jonas looked as trendy as ever in an emerald green ensemble, Priyanka stunned in a golden thigh-high slit gown.
Image: Twitter/@HirushaAlwis
JLo's fashion game is always on point. She graced the red carpet at the BMA 2014 in a ruby Donna Karan dress.
Image: Twitter@PopCultureAve
Taylor Swift not only took home several awards but also compliments for her white cutout jumpsuit by Balmain at BMA 2015.
Image: Twitter/@_AbelThaGoat_