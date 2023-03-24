Anirban Sarkar
Mar 24 ,2023
From Rishabh Pant to Jasprit Bumrah list of injured players set to miss IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
Jasprit Bumrah is set to miss the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League as he is yet to recover from his back injury.
Image: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer will undergo an operation for his lower back injury and the KKR captain is set to miss the next edition of IPL
Image: BCCI
Jonny Bairstow wasn't involved in the ICC T20 World Cup campaign and the English international is now doubtful for IPL.
Image: BCCI
Rishabh Pant had an unfortunate car accident and the Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper will miss the next season of IPL
Image: BCCI
Anrich Nortje's participation is hovering under clouds as the pacer hasn't fully recovered from an injury.
Image: BCCI
Prasidh Krishna underwent surgery for his stress fracture in the back and will not be able to participate in IPL
Image: BCCI
Jhye Richardson will not be seen in the IPL due to a hamstring strain
Image: BCCI
Talented England batter Will Jacks will miss this edition of IPL. He was bought by RCB in the auction.
Image: SA20
Chennai Super Kings won't be able to avail the service of lanky pace bowler Kyle Jamieson in IPL 2023
Image: BCCI
