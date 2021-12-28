From Rishabh Pant to MS Dhoni: Indian wicket-keepers to achieve 100 Test dismissals
Image: AP
With his 100th dismissal in the ongoing IND vs SA 1st Test, Rishab Pant became the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 100 dismissals in Tests (26 matches).
Image: AP
MS Dhoni reached 100 dismissals during his 36th Test match.
Image: AP
W Saha took the same number of matches to reach 100 dismissals (36 Test matches).
Image: PTI
Ex-chief selector Kiran More took 39 matches to reach 100 wicketkeeper dismissals.
One of India's keepers in the early 90s, Nayan Mongia took 41 matches to reach 100 dismissals.
Insta/celebrityborn
Syed Kirmani was the first Indian keeper to achieve the feat of 100 dismissals taking 42 games in the process.
Twitter/ @cricmash