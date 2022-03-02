From 'RRR' to the musical '99 Songs', list of Indian films shot in Ukraine
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie/@ehanbhat
SS Rajamouli's upcoming magnum opus 'RRR' is one of the Indian films which was shot in Ukraine. The shooting took place in August 2021.
Image: Instagram/@rrrmovie
Several scenes of Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth starrer '2.0' was also shot in Ukraine, including the song 'Roja Khadal.'
Image: Instagram/@2.0movie
The 2018 film 'Dev' was extensively shot in Ukraine. The film starred Karthi and Rakul Preet.
Image: Instagram/@karthi_offl
The musical romance '99 Songs' had a long shoot scheduled in Ukraine. The rest of the movie was shot in India.
Image: Instagram/@ehanbhat
Sai Dharam Tej and Rakul Preet's 2017 film 'Winner' was also shot in the cities of Kyiv and Lviv of Ukraine.
Image: Instagram/@jetpanja