From Samantha to Naga Chaitanya: A glance at South stars taking over Bollywood in 2022

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is set to make his Hindi film debut with the remake of S S Rajamouli’s 2005 movie Chatrapathi. The remake will be helmed by filmmaker V V Vinayak.
Actor Chaitanya Akikineni will make his Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan in his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha where he will be seen playing an army officer.
Actor Raashi Khanna is set to make her Bollywood debut with Yodha co-starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani. She will also make her Hindi OTT debut opposite Shahid Kapoor in a Raj and DK project.
Another south star making her way to Bollywood is actor Rashmika Mandanna. She will share the screen with Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller Mission Majnu which is inspired by real events.
After the success of The Family Man 2 on the OTT platform, actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all set to stake her claim of Bollywood with her first Hindi film bankrolled by Taapsee Pannu.
Actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Lifer that will also star Ananya Panday, Mike Tyson alongside him.
Actor Nayanthara who is known as the lady Superstar in the South Indian film industry,is all set to star as the lead in director Atlee's next untitled Bollywood film.
