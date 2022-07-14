Shikhar Mehrotra
Jul 14 ,2022
From Samsung Galaxy M52 5G to Nothing Phone (1): Most popular smartphones under Rs. 30,000
Image: Unsplash
The Redmi Note 11 Pro with Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and 120Hz AMOLED display is available on Amazon for Rs. 20,999.
Image: Redmi
The Samsung Galaxy M52 5G with Snapdragon 778G 5G chipset and 8GB of RAM is available on Amazon for Rs. 22,999.
Image: Samsung
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G with Dimensity 900 chipset and 65W fast charging is available on Amazon for Rs. 24,999.
Image: OnePlus
The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G with a 10-bit AMOLED display, Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 64MP triple rear camera is available on Amazon for Rs. 24,999.
Image: Xiaomi
The OnePlus Nord 2T 5G with Dimensity 1300 SoC and a 50MP main camera is available on Amazon for Rs. 28,999.
Image: OnePlus
The iQoo NEo 6 5G is one of the most powerful smartphones in the segment. It comes with Snapdragon 870 SoC and is priced at Rs. 29,999.
Image: IQOO
Last but not least, the newly launched Nothing Phone (1) is available for Rs. 29,999 (8/128GB).
Image: Nothing
