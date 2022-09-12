Vishal Tiwari
From Sanju Samson to Ishan Kishan: 6 India players who will miss the flight to Australia
Sanju Samson's exclusion from the T20 World Cup squad is the most surprising among the lot.
Avesh Khan has also failed to find a spot in the team despite being a regular member in the recent past.
Ishan Kishan has also been excluded from the World Cup squad due to his poor performance with the bat.
Shikhar Dhawan failed to find a place in the WC team despite a good show in the IPL for two consecutive seasons.
Shreyas Iyer will also miss the flight to Australia as he has not been included in the squad.
Mohammed Shami has been added to standby players' list but will not feature in the main squad.
