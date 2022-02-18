From Sarees to Gown: A look at Alia Bhatt's white outfits inspired by Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt stunned in an elegant white saree with a yellow floral print while posing with a yellow flower in her hand.
The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor slays it in a beautiful white saree and accessorises her look by putting on red roses in her hair.
Alia Bhatt posed in a white saree with an elegant golden border and yellow floral prints as she dedicates her look to her upcoming movie, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi.'
The actor also sported an elegant white saree having beautiful pink flowers printed all over it. She even wore white flowers in her hair.
Alia Bhatt dazzled in a black and white saree and paired it with a set of heavy yet elegant danglers.
She even left the fans stunned as she wore a snazzy white gown while flaunting the freckles on her face.
The actor sported a cool outfit as she paired it with a white coat and a skirt on her visit to Berlin.
Alia Bhatt looked ravishing in a glittering white saree with stunning white flowers in her hair. 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is set to hit the theatres on 25 February 2022.
