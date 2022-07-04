From Seth Rollins to Logan Paul: WWE's best Instagram photos of this week
Image: wwe.com
Liv Morgan posing with WWE legend John Cena in Monday Night Raw, on the occasion of Cena’s 20-year WWE anniversary, before winning the SmackDown women's championship at WWE MITB.
Image: wwe.com
Indian WWE superstar Veer Mahan shared a selfie of him, wearing stylish sunglasses inside his car, with the caption, “Heat”.
Image: wwe.com
Logan Paul signed a contract with WWE on June 30, 2022, a few months after making his PPV debut for WWE at WrestleMania 38.
Image: wwe.com
Becky Lynch shared beautiful pictures from her wedding ceremony with fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins, on the occasion of their 1st marriage anniversary.
Image: wwe.com
John Cena met up with Ezekiel on the WWE Monday Night Raw episode last week.
Image: wwe.com
Former WWE Raw women’s champion Rhea Ripley, who is currently recovering from an injury flexed her physique on Instagram, with the caption, “I’m Alive”.
Image: wwe.com
A selfie of Mr. Money In The Bank 2022 Theory flexing his chiseled body on social media, also made it WWE’s best pictures of the week.
Image: wwe.com
Indian origin wrestlers Veer Mahaan, Shanky and Jinder Mahal got together for a dinner this week.
Image: wwe.com
A photo of former Raw tag team champion Riddle, eating his breakfast also made it to the cut.
Image: wwe.com