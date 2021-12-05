From Shehnaaz Gill to Bharti Singh, celebs who transformed from flab-to-fit
Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill/@bharti.laughterqueen
Bharti Sigh recently depicted tha5t she has been working out and posted glimpses of her toned body on social media
Image: Instagram/@bharti.laughterqueen
Shehnaaz Gill was first seen as a chubby girl on a reality tv show but in a short while, she returned in a transformed avatar and appeared in several music videos
Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill
Karan Patel is currently working hard for his physical transformation and has been giving frequent updates on the same to all his fans online
Image: Instagram/@karan9198
Kapil Sharma's transformation was seen over the years during the time when he was hosting his popular show, 'The Kapil Sharma Show'
Image: Instagram/@kapilsharma
Ram Kapoor created a massive buzz among the fans when he lost weight and shared a glimpse of his transformation with his fans
Image: Instagram/@iamramkapoor
Choreographer, Remo D'Souza's wife, Lizelle D'Souza stunned her fans with her magical transformation
Image: Instagram/@remodsouza